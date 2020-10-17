Photo: Getty Images

Well, shit. Before we get to reunite with and make watch of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen revealed the smelly, cramped lengths he had to go to in order to prank “Vice Premier” Mike Pence at the film’s climax: He snuck into the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February and did a whole lot of waiting. In a Donald Trump disguise, of course. “Obviously, I’m wearing a fat suit. How do I get in and how do I get out? Security was there to check everyone’s bodies going through,” Cohen told the New York Times about the plan, which involved Borat presenting Pence with his daughter (played by Maria Bakalova) as a gift from Kazakhstan. “Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face. This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic.”

When Cohen was successfully able to bypass the conference’s security, he then had to stall for even more time in, yes, his own stall. “I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room,” he recalled, withholding details about the aromas. “We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security.” The resulting brouhaha, which partially unfolds in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm’s trailer, has the character running up to Pence mid-speech and declaring that “I have the girl for you!” Very nice work indeed.