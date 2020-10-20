Borat Stops By Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Administer a COVID-19 Exam, Steal His Pants

On Monday, Borat Sagdiyev stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the Friday release of his second film, and even though he literally just found out about the coronavirus, Borat is ready to tackle it head on… by calling it a coward, smashing it with a frying pan, and, of course, blaming the Jews. He also puts Jimmy through an extensive health questionnaire. “For your diet, as a member of the Hollywood elite, have recently drunk any unpasteurized children’s blood?,” he asks Kimmel, who says no. “Really? Not in any pizza parlors recently? Very surprising.”

And if you thought those nasal tests were invasive, Borat’s broomstick swab is a whole ‘nother world of invasive procedures. Kimmel at first demurs, but does eventually lose his pants…after Borat unzips them with his six-foot grabber claw. Meanwhile, in the sneak peek of the film screened on Kimmel, the completely fictional journalist and his daughter stop by an anti-choice “pregnancy center” after she has an accidental run in with a plastic baby decoration on a cupcake.

Given the changes in America’s political tone, tenor, and general baseline reality since Borat’s first film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, became a comedy sensation in 2006, will Sacha Baron Cohen’s character, designed to lampoon anti-Semitism and the embrace of the worst America has to offer, hit the nail on the head, satire-wise, or cut too tragically close to the bone to be funny at all?

Only one way to find out! You only have to wait a few days before Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan drops this Friday, October 23 on Amazon.