Sarah Cooper in Everything’s Fine. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Comedian and Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper heads to Netflix next week with the debut of her very own comedy special, and the list of guest stars is so long and impressive that it’s actually a little overwhelming. First announced on August 12, the special, titled Everything’s Fine, is described as “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah is joined by a fantastic array of special guests who participate in short interviews, sketches, and more shenanigans.”

Cooper will be joined by — take a deep breath — Megan Thee Stallion, Helen Mirren, Jon Hamm, Ben Stiller, Maya Rudolph, Marisa Tomei, Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, Aubrey Plaza, Jonathan Van Ness, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Marcella Arguello, Jordan Black, Tommy Davidson, Winona Ryder, and the recipient of Vulture’s 2020 Honorary Degree, Whoopi Goldberg. Netflix released several stills from the special, just in case you want to see what Jon Hamm looks like as the My Pillow guy.

Megan Thee Stallion in Everything’s Fine. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Jon Hamm in Everything’s Fine. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Aubrey Plaza in Everything’s Fine. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Everything’s Fine makes its Netflix debut on Tuesday, October 27. As if the guest-star list wasn’t impressive enough, the special also has some big names behind it, including Rudolph and Paula Pell as executive producers, and Natasha Lyonne as director. After Cooper knocks the Netflix special out of the way, she’s already got her own television series on deck too.