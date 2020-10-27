I’m So Excited, I’m So Excited, I’m So Scared for the Saved by the Bell Reboot

Update, October 27: Well, are you so excited or so scared by now? Peacock’s Saved by the Bell “reimagining” now has a full trailer, along with a premiere date of November 25. And in case you didn’t get the memo, the new trailer continues to remind us how little has changed around Bayside. A.C. Slater is still sitting in backwards chairs — come on! As new Tiger Devante (played by Dexter Darden) asks in the trailer, “Does this place ever stop being weird?” Let’s hope not.

It’s been 30 years since A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) tore up the halls of Bayside High, and a lot has changed. Well, he’s still at Bayside (now putting all that energy toward teaching gym), Bayside looks like it hasn’t even considered redecorating, and the teenage antics have just been passed down to a new generation. So, just kidding — a lot is the same. OG classmates Jesse Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who’s now the governor of California, also return to Peacock’s Saved By the Bell revival. Their kids, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) and Jamie Spano (Belmont Camelli), are now at Bayside. And, of course, there’s a horde of new teens making cheesy jokes, including Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden, and Alycia Pascual-Pena. The latest trailer errs on the funny side of self-aware, blending contemporary jokes (Rob Kardashian is a Kardashian) with nostalgia: Do the seniors at the Max look particularly senior to you? Saved By the Bell, which the trailer says is “coming soon,” is just one of the new pieces of content featuring prominent 80s hairstyles vying for your attention on Peacock. They also just released a teaser for a MacGruber series coming in 2021. That guy’s a friggin’ genius. You can check out the original teaser for Saved by the Bell below.

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020