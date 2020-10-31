Hugh Jackman, Stephen King, and Others Mourn Sean Connery, ‘the Only Bond’

Sean Connery Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Sir Sean Connery died overnight on October 31, at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was known for originating the role of iconic British spy James Bond, and playing him over the course of seven films. Connery had a storied career beyond Bond, in works like the beloved Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and the infamous Zardoz. A suave heartthrob throughout the decades, Connery was named People’s “Sexiest Man of the Century” in 1999. And in an honor nearly as prestigious as that, he was knighted the following year by Queen Elizabeth II. Today on social media, actors, directors, and other celebrities and admirers are paying their tributes to Connery, with love, because legends are forever.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

It says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film & then, rather than be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery. A real screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) but never equalled. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/TOdAI0Fxnv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

This year keeps getting worse .. words can't describe the talent and man that #SeanConnery was. I met him once and he was gracious and beautiful. A true icon and immense Scottish man. Rest In Peace — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery... the only Bond. From Scotland with Love and a broken heart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💔 https://t.co/jfMVXp0o8u — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 31, 2020

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

Sad news that Sean Connery has died. One of the great actors of all time. And one of the most memorable movie scenes of all time. #RIPSeanConnery https://t.co/kZeS3qisbe — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 31, 2020