Sir Sean Connery died overnight on October 31, at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was known for originating the role of iconic British spy James Bond, and playing him over the course of seven films. Connery had a storied career beyond Bond, in works like the beloved Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and the infamous Zardoz. A suave heartthrob throughout the decades, Connery was named People’s “Sexiest Man of the Century” in 1999. And in an honor nearly as prestigious as that, he was knighted the following year by Queen Elizabeth II. Today on social media, actors, directors, and other celebrities and admirers are paying their tributes to Connery, with love, because legends are forever.
Hugh Jackman, Stephen King, and Others Mourn Sean Connery, ‘the Only Bond’
Sean Connery Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty