The Next Presidential Debate Is Going Virtual

The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced the upcoming October 15 debate between President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden will take place virtually. Each candidate will join the town hall from separate, remote locations. Town hall participants and moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN will still convene in Miami, Florida. PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports that the Trump campaign has called the decision “ridiculous” and the result of a “biased” commission. “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump quickly responded in a call to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Thursday morning, adding that in a virtual debate “they cut you off whenever they want.” The move comes as a growing number of White House staff, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and several GOP members tested positive for COVID-19 after last week’s debate (and a number of mask-free rallies). Following the debate, widely regarded as a “shitshow,” the commission announced they were developing new “tools to maintain order,” apparently starting with distance. The debate between vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, which took place just hours before the decision was announced, used two walls of plexiglass to separate Pence, who said he tested negative on Tuesday, from the California senator (but it couldn’t keep out a dangerous stunt activist, a fly).

