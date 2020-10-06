Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Your Way to Netflix’s Selena: The Series Trailer

Tight bustiers, big hoops, and boots with the finest cowhide fringe? The Queen of Tejano music has arrived. Netflix debuted the first teaser for Selena: The Series, which will find The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos honoring Selena Quintanilla with a coming-of-age story about her life before her tragic murder in 1995. Selena, which has the full support of the Quintanilla estate, will focus on how the Tejano icon’s choices and sacrifices built her career along with the help of her family. “When I see you on that stage,” her father says in the trailer, “I still see that 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.” The series will premiere to her adoring fans on December 4.

