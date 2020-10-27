Seth and Rose. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

American Pickle boy Seth Rogen and comedic genius Rose Byrne are reuniting to definitely, absolutely, in no uncertain terms, not have any sexual or romantic chemistry whatsoever in the new, ten-episode comedy series Platonic. Apple TV+ announced today that the series “explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.” Platonic will be co-written by Francesca Delbanco and Nick Stoller, and Stoller directed Rogen and Byrne in the Neighbors movies. So what do you think, pals? Will the show live up to its name? Probably not, right? They’ll definitely hook up, right? What a twist that’ll be! Probably not platonic at all!