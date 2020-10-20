The Trailer for Netflix’s Shawn Mendes Doc Is a Himbo Elegy

Is Shawn Mendes a himbo? That will be the question on your mind after watching the trailer for the singer’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. He’s good-natured, he’s deeply sincere, he’s often sweaty, he’s become pretty jacked, and he seems to hold some sort of vendetta against sleeves. The trailer is set to Mendes’s new single “Wonder,” and shows the 22-year-old Canadian artist grappling with the physical and emotional strain of headlining a 104-show tour. Mendes narrates over concert and backstage footage, as well as home videos showing him “performing” in the living room. And, of course, there’s plenty of Camila Cabello, onstage and off. The doc premieres on Netflix on November 23.

