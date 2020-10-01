If you ever get into a fight with Shia LaBeouf, be sure to hold on to your hat. The actor who recently turned heads with his committed of performance as Jeff Spicoli in the Fast Times at Ridgemont High reading is back in the news for allegedly fighting with man and ultimately stealing his hat. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that LaBeouf is currently facing misdemeanor charges for battery and petty theft in Los Angeles after reportedly verbally and then physically fighting with a man named Tyler Murphy on June 12. In the misdemeanor complaint, prosecutors claim that LaBeouf used force and violence against Murphy and have requested that a warrant be issued for the actor’s arrest. LaBeouf is no stranger to run ins with the law, having previously been arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, obstruction and, of course, that time he interrupted a Broadway performance of Cabaret in 2014. Reps for LaBeouf have yet to comment on the allegations or the charges. Here’s hoping that LaBeouf sticks to delivering inspired performances from beloved ’80s movies over Zoom and refrains from taking hats that do not belong to him.
Method Actor Shia LaBeouf Charged for Battery and Petty Theft for Stealing a Hat
Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image