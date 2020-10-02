Bill Burr and Issa Rae to Make Their SNL Hosting Debuts This Month

Issa Rae and Bill Burr. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

After former cast member and returning host Chris Rock’s Saturday Night Live episode this weekend, the NBC series will give two first-timers their own episodes this month during the lead-up to the big election. The show just announced that stand-up comedian Bill Burr will make his SNL hosting debut on October 10, where he will be joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen. The following week’s show on October 17 will be hosted by Insecure’s Issa Rae, who will be joined by Justin Bieber as musical guest. It will mark Bieber’s fourth stint as an SNL musical guest, including his now-infamous hosting gig in 2013.

In the meantime, Rock will ring in season 46 tomorrow night alongside musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and presumably Alec Baldwin as that guy who just got COVID-19.