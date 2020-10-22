Cecily Strong Made Cigarettes Look Very Cool When She Was 16

SNL’s Cecily Strong stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday, and when Clarkson asked her to name some of her earliest paid roles, Strong went back to her teenage years to recap two very important gigs. The first was an unaired McDonald’s commercial for soft-serve ice cream: “I think I was 10 or something, and I just licked the cone and made a face,” Strong said. “It was pretty good! I don’t know why it didn’t air.” After that, Clarkson and her monitor-filled audience were treated to a very funny clip of an anti-smoking ad for the Illinois Department of Public Health that Strong starred in when she was 16, in which the SNL star undeniably makes smoking look extremely cool and says lines like, “It’s actually a pretty cool school. The only rule is everybody’s gotta smoke.” Little did 16-year-old Strong know that, when she got older, she’d star in another anti-smoking ad … only this time, it’d be on national television via Saturday Night Live. Now there’s a full-circle moment for you!

