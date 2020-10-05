The Future Is Frickin’ Insane in This Kyle Mooney SNL Sketch

It sure seems like the above sketch that aired during Saturday Night Live’s season 46 premiere over the weekend was meant to be the weird 10-to-1 sketch of the night, but we are very grateful the show decided to give it a prime spot during the first half of the show. Titled “Future Ghost,” the sketch — written by Dan Licata and Steven Castillo — centers on host Chris Rock as a mysterious figure from the future who travels back to 2000 to warn a young teen and avid Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater player (Kyle Mooney) about what his life will look like in 2020, where he (Beck Bennett) is still living with his mom in quarantine and playing the new version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Rock’s character clearly assumed the teen would be alarmed by the whole “global pandemic” part of the vision, but getting a sneak peek of the new and very improved Pro Skater game of the future is what makes the biggest impact. “Oh my God! I can’t believe it! Those graphics are frickin’ insane!” Mooney says in excitement. “Can you please just stop fixating on the game and take this seriously?” Rock’s character tells him. “You don’t understand! The world in 20 years is gonna change forever.” The sketch saves the most shocking change in the teen’s life for the end, and … well, we won’t spoil it. Just watch this delightfully weird sketch and find out.

