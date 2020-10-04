Megan Thee Stallion’s Coronavirus Banger Doubles As a ‘WAP’ Bonus Verse

Don’t show it to him, baby. During her debut as an SNL musical guest, where she gave a master class about misogynoir while savagely owning the stage, Megan Thee Stallion also found time to educate the masses about mask safety. Or, maybe not about mask safety, but about not letting your guard down for a dumb boy to see the bottom of your face until there’s a vaccine. You really want to put your chin and plumped lips on display? In this pandemic economy? Just save the Juvederm money for something else. “He don’t care about your health he just wants to see you topless / pulling up to his crib swallowing his droplets,” she raps alongside Ego Nwodim. “You want a hot girl or not / they trying to catch corona for the WAP.”