Photo: Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

This coming Saturday night, you won’t be hearing the phrase “and musical guest Morgan Wallen.” After getting caught engaging in the very non-COVID friendly activities of partying without a mask on and kissing multiple people, country singer Morgan Wallen will no longer be making his SNL debut on Saturday, October 10. Wallen delivered the unfortunate news to his fans in an Instagram post on October 7. “I’m in New York City in a hotel room. I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play,” he said. ”I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down. And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do.”

Wallen went on to state that he would be taking some time away from the public: “I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could’ve made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again, and Lorne Michaels actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting me know that we’ll find another time to make this up, so that means a lot to me. Thank you for that.” As of now, there’s no word on who, if anyone, will replace Wallen as the musical guest on the October 10 episode this weekend hosted by Bill Burr.