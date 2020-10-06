SNL’s Next Musical Guest Spent the Weekend Kissing and Partying Mask Free

Morgan Wallen. Photo: Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

During the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday Night Live is already taking a huge risk by producing live shows with in-studio audiences inside Studio 8H at 30 Rock, and now a new risk has been introduced. Country musician and The Voice alum Morgan Wallen, who SNL announced last week would perform as the show’s musical guest on October 10 alongside first-time host Bill Burr, spent the weekend partying with and kissing crowds of mask-free people while spending time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to multiple videos circulating on Twitter and TikTok.

As one local news report described it, Wallen — who posted a photo on Instagram of himself attending a football game at the University of Alabama on Saturday, October 3 — is seen in the clips “posing with fans in T-Town, downing shots, kissing girls, playing the guitar and generally making merry” at various locations like “a bar, at a house party, in the backseat of a fan’s car and more.” Wallen and the other people in the clips aren’t wearing masks or taking any kind of precaution; it’s like watching some alternate reality where COVID doesn’t exist.

Watch some of the clips that have been circulating below:

I’ve seen like 87 tiktoks similar to this one. Morgan Wallen belongs to the streets. pic.twitter.com/LNeZVc3v6v — 🍂Tyne🍂 (@RyleeTWing) October 5, 2020

Let us take a moment to recognize that Morgan Wallen is a total dirt bag. Most of the girls in this video are 19 years old. As a reminder, he is 27 with a baby.



Round of applause, dude.@MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/3UyH2Qsw84 — Heather Kirk (@heatherkirkk) October 4, 2020

Saturday Night Live, however, has been taking all kinds of precautions to ensure that the cast, crew, and audience members remain COVID free at 30 Rock this season, including requiring everyone not on-camera to wear masks at all times and administering constant rapid testing. Even last week’s read-through was moved from the usual offices to Studio 8H, where cast members could socially distance. But rapid test results aren’t always reliable and can lead to false negatives, so even the most stringent policies aren’t foolproof when it comes to possible exposure. A rep for SNL did not respond to a request for comment on the videos, and, so far, efforts to reach the singer’s reps have been unsuccessful. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how risky SNL considers Wallen to be to the safety of the show.