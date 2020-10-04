last night on late night

At Least Drew Barrymore and Her Absurdist Talk Show Are Enjoying 2020

By

Hey, you beautiful wildflowers. It’s now been established that Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show is chaotic good, and not just because there’s a recurring segment that features an actual flower feeding off the human voice. She maintains eye contact for way too long. She blows too many bubbles. She reunites with ex-husbands after 15 years of silence. And, she even likes this SNL parody starring Chloe Fineman, writing about how it was the “greatest thing” to wake up to on a Sunday morning. But back to the sketch. “I’m just like you,” the faux Barrymore insists. “A boho, free-spirit, mommy mother movie star, since I was six.” Please, be the third wheel to her next celebrity catch-up if you can. She’s the Ellen antidote that we need.

More From This Series

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
At Least Drew Barrymore and Her Talk Show Are Enjoying 2020