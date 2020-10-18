It’s a Tale of Two Town Halls on SNL’s Cold Open

So, just to be clear... pic.twitter.com/xnd6y0BooE — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020

Saturday Night Live took on NBC and ABC’s controversial dueling town halls in last night’s cold open, bringing back Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and, of course, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris making a brief appearance. “Are you ready for softball questions for folks who are already voting for you?” asked Mikey Day’s George Stephanopoulos of Biden, in sharp contrast to Kate McKinnon’s ruthless Savannah Guthrie, who opened the Trump town hall with, “I’d like to start by tearing you a new one.” The cold open also got in a few lukewarm jabs at SNL’s host network, NBC, for hosting Trump’s town hall — namely, a scroll that read, “NBC laid a thirst trap for President Trump,” at the beginning of the sketch.