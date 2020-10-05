Here’s How SNL and Kate McKinnon Paid Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Kate McKinnon, comedian. Photo: Courtesy of Saturday Night Live/YouTube

On Saturday October 3, Saturday Night Live premiered its 46th season. This being an election year and an insane one at that, there was a lot of ground to cover after the cast’s summer vacation. This included a small tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the end of “Weekend Update.” For years, Kate McKinnon played RBG as the feistiest little scrapper in Washington, D.C., but McKinnon gave her a solemn, wordless send-off. After the last desk segment and before the commercials, the camera cuts to McKinnon sitting in the audience dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She puts her hand over her heart and gives a little nod. It cuts to a black-and-white card that says, “Rest in Power.” We can probably consider this McKinnon’s retirement of the character, unless they start doing “ghost RBG” appearances, which would be a choice.