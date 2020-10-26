SNL Is Very Concerned for the ‘Trump Addicts of America’

The presidential election is now just eight days away, and should Joe Biden win, Saturday Night Live noted that there will be huge problem in many people’s lives in this pretaped sketch from Adele’s episode over the weekend. That problem? What the hell will people who have built their identities around bashing the Cheeto-in-chief do or talk about to get attention when Trump is gone? Or, as Melissa Villaseñor’s character puts it in the political ad parody: “My entire personality is hating Donald Trump. If he’s gone, what am I supposed to do? Focus on my kids again? No thanks!” Kenan Thompson’s character argues, “He changed the game! I mean, he started with an impression of a disabled reporter. That was the starting point! Best-case scenario, Biden gets there by, like, year three.” Thankfully — or, really, sadly — this group of “Trump addicts of America” realize that the president getting voted out doesn’t mean he’ll disappear forever, though. In fact, “if anything, he’s gonna get more vocal, and angrier, and crazier, and with all his crimes, there’s bound to be a trial at some point!” The nightmare, SNL points out, is not going to end with next week’s election — far from it. Great.

