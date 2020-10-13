Can’t Get Enough of The Vow? Starz Has Another NXIVM Doc for You.

If you live week to week just counting the days between new revelations about Keith Raniere and his abusive volleyball-based sex cult on The Vow, have we got the trailer for you. Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult is a new docuseries premiering on Starz that “chronicles the extraordinary and harrowing journey of India Oxenberg,” whose mother, Catherine, features prominently in The Vow as she tries to get her daughter out of the cult. In The Vow, we mostly see India through texts and home-video footage while she remains under Raniere’s thumb. In Seduced, however, India speaks for herself, recounting and unpacking her “seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, escape — and her role as ‘co-conspirator’ in assisting the U.S. government with bringing down Raniere and his criminal enterprise.” Filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner direct and edit the docuseries, respectively, to examine the psychology of someone who chooses to remain in a cult and how they get out. Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult premieres on Starz Sunday, October 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

