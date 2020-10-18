Photo: CBS via Getty Images

2020 is going to see sharp decline in election night parties (or it should; you guys all remember why we’ve been inside since March, right?), so come November 3, why not snuggle up on your couch with a big bottle of Pepto Bismol, a few dozen rolls of antacids, the vice of your choice, and watch Stephen Colbert’s live election night special Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

It’ll be Colbert’s second live election night special, following in the footsteps of 2016’s Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night: Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Shit? The special will be on Showtime, as his usual late-night home of CBS, and virtual every other network, will be covering, you know, that evening’s presidential election.

“Join me on election night from six feet away. Haha, hopefully in the future, you’ll have to explain to your grandchildren what that joke means,” the Late Show host laughs in the evening’s promo. “Also, hopefully in the future, you’ll have grandchildren. Also, hopefully, there’ll be a future.” The special, which will feature Colbert and his guests reacting in real-time to the election results, will kick off Tuesday, November 3 at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST, which is crazy, because surely we’ll know the outcome by then, right? Hahaha. Ha.