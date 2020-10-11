Hulu’s upcoming Animaniacs reboot knows what you want: a cartoon Laura Dern, not to mention cartoon versions of Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in a Jurassic Park spoof. Instead of Richard Attenborough’s hopeful yet extremely naive Hammond, however, you get Steven Spielberg, who executive produced the show when it was the WB, and is back now to welcome you…to the new Animaniacs.

“Alan, this species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998,” Dern’s animated Ellie Sattler gasps. “I mean, these haven’t been seen on TV since the golden age of animation.” For those of you who are familiar with the show, which had an initial run of 99 episodes, the Animaniacs seem just as zany as they did when they were locked back inside the Warner Bros. water tower (we’re assuming?) in 1998.

For those of you who don’t know the series, the Animaniacs, um, well, they are some kind of… quick-witted sentient dog? That live in a water tower? You know what, we’ll let you experience it all for yourself for the first time (or the 100th) when the show debuts on Hulu Friday, November 20.