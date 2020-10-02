Boo! Stranger Things 4 Has Resumed Filming

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix

Miraculously, October has arrived and spookiest month of the year has begun. As such, it’s only fitting that the scariest on TV would announce that it’s ready to make a comeback. On Thursday, October 1, Netflix teased via social media that the beloved and highly popular sci-fi horror anthology Stranger Things had resumed production on its fourth season. “Meanwhile in the upside down…” reads a tweet from Stranger Things official Twitter account accompanied by a clapboard and grandfather clock. When the series will be available for consumption is still unknown, but rest assured that Millie Bobby Brown is swapping out her Enola Holmes corsets for some 80s leg warmers on a covid-proof Netflix set at this very moment. The shows creators, The Duffer Brothers, previously hinted that season 4 would extend beyond Hawkins, Indiana, ending their renewal teaser with the cryptic phrase “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore.” Leaving Hawkins is all well and good, but after the year we’ve had Stranger Things 4 has its work cut out for it trying to come up with anything as scary as 2020. A trip to the upside down sounds positively divine right about now.