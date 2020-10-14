After gleefully watching Tessa Thompson kick ass in Thor: Ragnarok, Westworld, and Men in Black, it’s time to watch her get swept off of her feet. The timeless beauty goes 1960s glam in her upcoming period romance Sylvie’s Love. Co-starring Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights), Thompson’s TV-obsessed Sylvie is working in her father’s record shop, waiting for her fiancé to come back from war when she bumps into Robert, a smooth-talking saxophonist in a jazz band. Their lives separate at the end of the summer when Robert goes on tour in Paris, but reconnect years later when Sylvie has restarted her career to be a television producer. The world around them has changed but their feelings remain the same. Suddenly, the one that got away is … right there. It’s like when Instagram randomly recommends a Tinder match. Anyway, Sylvie’s Love also stars Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder) and Eva Longoria. Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love arrives on Prime Video this Christmas. You know, that’s enough time to text your ex.

