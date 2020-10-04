SZA Issues an Important Correction to Drake’s Claim He Dated Her in 2008

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08/If you cool with it, baby, she can still play,” Drake raps on “Mr. Right Now,” a new track off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s recently-released EP Savage Mode 2. After fans’ collective gasp hit her ears this weekend, however, “The Weekend” singer tweeted both a confirmation of, and a correction to, Drake’s claim, clarifying that they actually dated a year later in 2009 and chalking up the discrepancy to “poetic rap license.”

“So It was actually 2009 lol. ..in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered,” SZA explained on Twitter Sunday. “lol I think he just innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

As for why the specific year makes that much of a difference, well, SZA didn’t turn 18 until November 8, 2008, another fact fans desperately needed clarification on. “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent,” tweeted the singer. “Lifetimes ago.”