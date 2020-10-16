Hulk Sad! Tatiana Maslany Says She Is Not Playing She-Hulk

Not a Hulk. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Here’s a predicament only hotshot lawyer Jennifer Walters, the alter ego of She-Hulk, can solve: After Deadline reported in September that actress Tatiana Maslany would play She-Hulk in an upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Maslany has said that this news is “not actually a thing.” Speaking to the Sudbury Star about the casting news, Maslany said, “That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.” When the interviewer pointed out that this news had been covered in major outlets, Maslany said, “Yeah, I don’t know how these things get — I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea. (Laughs.)” Sounds mighty cagey, if you ask us. Vulture reached out to Maslany’s reps for comment, and they have yet to respond, but it’s almost like something someone who’s harboring a secret superhero identity would say.