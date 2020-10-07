Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden, Bakes Cookies

Taylor Swift, thought leader. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netfilx

There are many ways in which celebrities and public figures can announce their official political endorsements. They can make videos, attend fundraisers, or try to put themselves on the ballot. Taylor Swift, ever the artist, announced her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election in cookie form. On October 7, she posted a photo of herself to Twitter and Instagram, in which she is holding a big tray of blue “BIDEN HARRIS 2020” cookies, with the caption “I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”

In V magazine’s upcoming “Thought Leaders” issue, Swift gives a quote explaining why she’s voting for Biden and Harris, citing abortion rights, queer and trans rights, and the need for POC safety and representation. Swift also criticizes how Trump mishandled the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first.” Swift believes that voting Trump out and electing Biden and Harris will give America “a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”