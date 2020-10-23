trailer mix

Tekashi 6ix9ine Speaks After His Prison Release in Showtime Docuseries Supervillain

Ahead of Halloween and Dancing With the Stars’ villains week, Showtime wants us to turn our attention to another antagonist: Tekashi 6ix9ine, the audacious rap troublemaker and troll. The network released the first look at Supervillain, its three-part docuseries on the rapper, based on Stephen Witt’s January 2019 Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain.” The trailer teases an interview with 6ix9ine, a.k.a. Daniel Hernandez, after his April release from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also riles you up with a number of choice quotes from stories criticizing 6ix9ine (and judging by that first one, Showtime’s done its research). The three-part docuseries, directed by Karam Gill, debuts in early 2021. In the meantime, 6ix9ine is now facing a lawsuit from a victim who alleges he recorded and uploaded video of her engaging in sexual acts with himself and fellow rapper Tay Milly at a 2015 party, when she was 13, 6ix9ine was 18, and Milly was 21.

