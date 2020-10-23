Ahead of Halloween and Dancing With the Stars’ villains week, Showtime wants us to turn our attention to another antagonist: Tekashi 6ix9ine, the audacious rap troublemaker and troll. The network released the first look at Supervillain, its three-part docuseries on the rapper, based on Stephen Witt’s January 2019 Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain.” The trailer teases an interview with 6ix9ine, a.k.a. Daniel Hernandez, after his April release from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also riles you up with a number of choice quotes from stories criticizing 6ix9ine (and judging by that first one, Showtime’s done its research). The three-part docuseries, directed by Karam Gill, debuts in early 2021. In the meantime, 6ix9ine is now facing a lawsuit from a victim who alleges he recorded and uploaded video of her engaging in sexual acts with himself and fellow rapper Tay Milly at a 2015 party, when she was 13, 6ix9ine was 18, and Milly was 21.