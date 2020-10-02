Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Denies Diet Pill-Coffee Overdose Report

Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

In the second-most pressing celebrity medical news of the day, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer denied that the rapper overdosed on diet pills and caffeine on September 29. “He did not overdose,” Lance Lazarro told Vulture, while confirming 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital. “He was treated and released on the same day.” The Shade Room reported on October 1 that 6ix9ine was hospitalized in Florida for mixing two Hydroxycut diet pills with McDonald’s coffee, which prompted an overdose reaction. According to The Shade Room, 6ix9ine confirmed the news directly. But when asked if he could confirm if 6ix9ine’s treatment was for mixing Hydroxycut with caffeine, Lazzaro told Vulture, “That I cannot.”

The news — of what, well, we’re still not sure — comes after 6ix9ine’s home confinement ended in August after he was released from prison in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapper, who promptly became a snitch for the ages when he was convicted for gang-related racketeering charges, is currently on supervised release after his prison sentence. Under the conditions of his release, he was free to leave New York City with permission, but not to use illegal drugs, making details of this alleged overdose important. The Shade Room reported that 6ix9ine had gained weight in prison and was taking Hydroxycut pills as part of a weight-loss plan. Past that, he’s kept busy post-release with new music, most recently putting the aptly named album Tattle Tales out in September.