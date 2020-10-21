Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued by 13-Year-Old in Sex-Video Case

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sued Tuesday by the minor who is shown participating in sexual activity with adults in videos he put online. This victim, who was 13 years old during the incident, said that the rapper and fellow performer Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson brought her to a party in Harlem on February 21, 2015. Tekashi, legal name Daniel Hernandez, and Anderson gave her alcohol and drugs, then recorded video of her nude and engaging in sex acts. They then uploaded these videos to social media, her Manhattan Supreme Court civil lawsuit said. Hernandez and Anderson were 18 and 21 years old at the time, respectively.

The lawsuit alleged that during this party, “at least” three videos were recorded of the girl with Hernandez and Anderson. The videos showed disturbing images, such as the girl naked while performing oral sex on Anderson with Hernandez behind her, thrusting his pelvis and slapping her backside. They also showed the girl on their laps as Anderson groped her.

“By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording of Video #1, Video #2 and/or Video #3,” the suit maintained.

In October 2015, Hernandez pleaded guilty in relation to this incident, copping to one count of using a child in a sexual performance, the suit states. When Hernandez pleaded guilty, he was able to avoid jail time on several conditions: He had to stay out of trouble, get his GED, and serve 300 community-service hours.

Hernandez did not stay out of trouble. He was arrested in May 2018 for allegedly assaulting a police officer and then arrested in July 2018 in relation to an alleged assault of a 16-year-old.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said that because of these arrests, Hernandez hadn’t held up his end of the no-jail deal; it pushed for him to be locked up.

During an October 2018 court proceeding on the issue, prosecutors reiterated details of the Harlem party incident. “In late February of 2015, the defendant participated in the sexual violation of a child,” prosecutors said. “During that encounter, there was also the creation of sexually explicit videos of that encounter. The defendant was filmed fondling this child’s breasts and smacking her on her buttocks at the same time she was being penetrated by two adult males, she was being penetrated orally and vaginally.”

“She was in the seventh grade,” prosecutor Sara Weiss said during an October 2018 court proceeding.

The judge in this proceeding was swayed, however, by Hernandez’s claims that he helped the community in the years following the incident, sentencing him to just four years’ probation and saying he had to complete 1,000 community-service hours. Hernandez was also given “youthful offender” status, which sealed his state criminal record.

That wasn’t the end of Hernandez’s legal woes, however. He was arrested in November 2018 on a federal racketeering rap involving his association with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. In January 2019, Hernandez pleaded guilty, agreeing to help the Feds in the hopes of securing a more lenient sentence.

His cooperation culminated in several days of snitching against two purported Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates during a trial in September 2019. Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December 2019. He was released in April, however, after a judge agreed that the asthmatic rapper was particularly susceptible to the coronavirus behind bars.

Asked for comment, Hernandez’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, said in a text: “Danny has not been served with the lawsuit but will vigorously defend it.”