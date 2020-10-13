Fairy Tales Are Shattered in The Crown’s Season 4 Trailer

We’ve looked hard, but we can’t seem to find any happy marriages in the trailer for season four of The Crown. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip? They’re moping around their drawing room, wasting time by pulling invisible lint off all those curtains. Princess Margaret? Single and perhaps ready to mingle, even if she’s confined to a hospital bed. And, of course, Diana and Charles? Things look fine for a minute, but then he just has to start yelling at her in a church. At least Margaret Thatcher and her hair spray look happy to be there. The show’s fourth season, complete with every outfit re-creation you can imagine, will premiere on Netflix on November 15.

