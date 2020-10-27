The Ellen Show Is Bringing Back Its Live Studio Audience

Photo: YouTube

As if she hasn’t done enough, Ellen DeGeneres is now bringing back a live studio audience to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show will select 40 audience members out of a backlog of 4,000 previously scheduled fans to attend the show’s tapings, starting tomorrow. The studio audience will have to follow strict pandemic-related health and safety protocols — much like Saturday Night Live, which also brought back its live audience earlier this month. Alongside the 40 live studio audience members, the show will also host 70 virtual attendees, which should make for an interesting viewing experience for all involved. The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned for its 18th season back in September, following allegations of a toxic workplace from former staff and an official investigation by WarnerMedia.