The Masked Dancer Is Still Actually Happening

Maybe the world actually went to hell back in January, when Fox announced it would develop a series based on Ellen DeGeneres’s Ellen Show segment spoofing The Masked Singer: The Masked Dancer. Despite Fox’s multiple opportunities to backpedal the idea, including after allegations of workplace toxicity against DeGeneres and, you know, a pandemic, the network announced today that it is indeed moving forward with giving our nightmares new inspiration. The Masked Dancer will premiere in December, with The Office star Craig Robinson hosting. Ken Jeong will hold over from The Masked Singer judges’ table; joining him will be dancing and competition-judging icon Paula Abdul, former Giraffe on The Masked Singer Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale, who has somewhat surprisingly never competed on The Masked Singer. “Costumed celebrities will be joined onstage by masked partners and backup dancers, as they perform a series of dances together,” a release explains. We hate to ask, but when it comes to the other dancers, are we talking COVID-masked or Masked Singer–masked? Meanwhile, Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, teases in the release that the show will “lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre.” As if we don’t already think about those things enough.