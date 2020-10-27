Is George Clooney Actually Santa in The Midnight Sky Trailer?

Gee, Santa’s workshop sure looks different than we remember it. The North Pole is still plenty snowy, and Santa (played by George Clooney) has that big beard, and he even has a magical touch screen (modern!) that probably shows him ideal reindeer flight routes. But something seems … off. For one, we don’t think that silent little girl standing by his side is a friendly elf; she just might be a figment of his lonely imagination. Also, Santa Claus is named “Augustine” in this, and he appears to be desperately trying to contact a space mission led by Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, and Kyle Chandler to tell them not to return to Earth because it’s been, in a word, wrecked. In the trailer for Netflix’s The Midnight Sky, directed by and starring George Clooney, the music is inspiring, the imagery is vast, and the snowy beard screams jolly old Saint Nick. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie is out December 23, but it’s the weirdest-lookin’ Christmas movie we’ve ever seen.

