The coastal elites are coming! The coastal elites are coming! And they are bringing their Tonys along with them. In the deadly serious trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of The Prom (a very campy and fun musical onstage), Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden, lead a bevy of movie stars pretending to be Broadway stars to a small town in Indiana to support a high school student (Jo Ellen Pellman) who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom — mostly because the Broadway stars in question want some publicity. The cast of the original musical, including Tony nominees Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Caitilin Kinnunen, around whom much of the original material was written, didn’t make it into the film version, but Netflix is very intent on showing off the movie stars here. Nicole talks about throwing in some zazz, Meryl throws down two Tonys in order to try to book a room (fun fact: she may have three Oscars, but in real life, she actually only has a Tony nomination), everyone wanders through a wet New York landscape that resembles a set from Cats (Corden must feel at home). The Prom premieres on Netflix on December 11.

