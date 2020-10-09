Stephen King’s The Stand Trailer: Come With Whoopi Goldberg If You Want to Live

A postapocalyptic world beset by a global plague, the victims of which find themselves drawn either to good or to evil? Yup, that’s right: It’s CBS All Access’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand. The miniseries’ latest trailer stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail Freemantle, an elderly Boulder, Colorado, resident tasked with psychically calling the survivors of the Captain Trips virus to join her side in the battle against Randall Flagg, an avatar of the Antichrist himself. You’d think the side of good would be a no-brainer, but Alexander Skarsgård makes for a convincing charismatic leader for those lost souls drawn to his headquarters in Las Vegas. In this new trailer, Jovan Adepo and Odessa Young play two survivors who come to Mother Abigail’s Boulder Free Zone, where they are greeted by James Marsden, who’s very good at being that guy who instills trust until he doesn’t. The good guys and bad dudes square off when The Stand premieres on CBS All Access on December 17, and, according to the streaming network, “will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.” Compare and contrast to the new trailer, above, the teaser from the 2020 MTV VMAs, below, which had 100 percent less creepy, slow, ominous Bob Marley.

