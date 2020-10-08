The West Wing Reunion Trailer: Welcome Back, Mr. President

Nothing but respect for my West Wing. The cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Emmy Award–winning drama The West Wing is reunited in the new trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote on HBO Max. A 20-second teaser of the promo aired on HBO’s sibling channel CNN following the vice-presidential debate Wednesday night, knowing that the American people would need a little hope. In the trailer, as the violins swell and your tears follow, the actors buzz around a theater, behind the scenes and in character, with face shields and without. “Welcome home, Mr. President,” a staffer greets Martin Sheen’s President Josiah Bartlet. “Thank you,” the president replies. “What’d I miss?” Since 2006? Oh, nothing.

The special sees original cast members Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, and Anna Deavere Smith reprising their roles for a staging of “Hartsfield’s Landing” from season three. Sterling K. Brown joins the cast to play the late John Spencer’s role, chief of staff Leo McGarry. You can also expect “commentary” from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton, and noted superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda during act breaks. The Sorkin-penned episode features President Bartlet playing chess against Lowe’s Sam and Schiff’s Toby while Josh (played by Whitford) is concerned about a remote New Hampshire town predicting the election. The reunion special is in partnership with nonprofit When We All Vote in the effort to drive voter participation this election. In addition, TNT will be airing election-related episodes of West Wing beginning October 9. Now you can escape the chaos of one administration for the drama of another.