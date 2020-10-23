National Treasure Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Returns to VH1 for Reunion Special

Tiffany “New York” Pollard may finally be getting some of the flowers she deserves. The 38-year-old is reportedly returning to the network that launched her to fame when she appeared on 2006’s Flavor of Love. According to “Page Six,” a reunion special of her spin-off I Love New York is coming. None other than Vivica A. Fox is set to host I Love New York: Reunited, which will see Pollard and some of her favorite contestants reliving “the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.” Well, for one, Pollard went from reality TV star to internet celebrity, thanks to iconic reactions from Flavor of Love. “Beyoncé?!” alone is a cultural touchstone — the Queen Bey even used it on tour as an intro to “Sorry.”

Speaking of queens, VH1 isn’t done yet. Per “Page Six,” the network is also reportedly producing a reunion of Hollywood Exes, the 2012–2014 reality show that brought together Nicole Murphy, Andrea Kelly, Mayte Garcia, Shamicka Lawrence, Shanna Moakler, and Sheree Zampino, the ex-wives of Eddie Murphy, R. Kelly, Prince, Martin Lawrence, Travis Barker, and Will Smith, respectively. “The independent ladies will gather for a look back at the show that brought them all together, and fill fans in on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling,” VH1 told “Page Six.” National treasure Tiffany Pollard graces your screen in I Love New York: Reunited on November 23 and the Hollywood Exes reunion is reportedly set for November 24. To paraphrase Marie Kondo: