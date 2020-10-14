Fox Evicts Tim Allen’s Conservative Sitcom

Photo: Michael Becker/FOX

The tool time is over: Last Man Standing, the working-class sitcom starring Tim Allen as a conservative Colorado family man, is ending its run after nine seasons. Fox, which picked up the show after it was canceled by ABC in 2018, confirmed today that the final season will begin airing in January with an undisclosed number of episodes. “I’ve been one lucky dude,” Allen, a self-proclaimed anarchist, said in a statement. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work.” Last Man Standing cultivated quite a lot of controversy back in 2018, when Fox ditched several of its diverse, liberal-leaning sitcoms in order to revive this show, which centers around Allen’s Republican dad as he bumbles his way through life with three daughters. However, its debut on the network ended up ushering in a slightly different era for the show, with Allen’s character radiating more warmth and self-awareness. Because there are only so many times he can yell about “safe spaces” before it gets tiresome.