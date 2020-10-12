Tom Parker performing in 2013 Photo: Timothy Hiatt_

32-year-old British singer Tom Parker revealed that he has been diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma tumor in an interview with OK! Magazine on Monday, October 12. The former member of boy band The Wanted told the magazine that after having a seizure in July and another seizure six weeks later, an MRI test revealed that the root cause was an inoperable, cancerous brain tumor: “They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F**king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal.” Parker added that he will be undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Earlier this year, Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced that they were expecting their second child.

Parker also posted about the tumor diagnosis to his Instagram on Monday, writing: “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.” In the photo, Parker is pictured with Hardwick and their one-year-old daughter, Aurelia.