Tony Awards to Announce Nominations Next Week and Hold Ceremony Who Knows When

The strangest Tony season ever is continuing as mysteriously as ever. The Broadway awards show was originally set to happen on June 7 this year, but those plans were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in August, an announcement was made that the ceremony would happen this fall in digital form. The Broadway League then went ahead and announced the eligibility rules that would determine what might qualify for awards in a season that was cut short on August 28. Shows had to open on or before February 19, 2020, which leaves off some big spring shows that had briefly opened this spring, notably West Side Story, which opened February 20. (If you want a good breakdown of some of the nitty-gritty rulings, there’s a good one here.) Now, after more than a month of radio silence, the Tonys are back! Sort of. The Broadway League announced today that the Tony Awards Nominating Committee will meet to vote on this year’s nominations on Tuesday, October 13, and that on Thursday, October 15, at noon ET, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will announce the nominees in a livestream. The awards committee, however, has still not announced when the digital ceremony will be taking place, so that remains a fun little mystery for everyone involved.