Deaf U Reveals Trump’s ASL Sign Name, Which He Should See As an Honor

In July, Netflix ordered a new documentary series titled Deaf U, and the clip above is arguably one of the funniest — and most educational! — moments of the entire series. Deaf U follows a group of deaf students at Gallaudet University, a private college in Washington, D.C., for the deaf and hard of hearing, as they “navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together,” offering “an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside the Deaf community.” The eight-episode series drops Friday, October 9.

In the clip, several Gallaudet students explain the concept of “sign names,” a much more efficient way to refer to themselves and each other without having to sign every individual letter of people’s names. If you’re not deaf, getting a sign name should be seen as a real honor — which is why Donald Trump should definitely not be insulted by the one bestowed upon him. “You can tell if someone’s a Trump supporter — they will spell out his name: T-R-U-M-P,” one of the Gallaudet students, Rodney, explains in the clip. “But if you don’t like the man, you’re gonna go like this …” he adds while showing Trump’s name sign — a very hair-flapping-in-the-wind-style gesture. “’Cause we all know that man has a toupee.”

Check out the trailer for Deaf U right here: