Biden Leads Over Trump in the Town Hall TV-Ratings Battle

A certain occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue won’t like this: Joe Biden has taken an early lead over Donald Trump in the battle of the Thursday-night town halls. According to early Nielsen data, ABC’s two-hour event with Biden drew 12.2 million viewers between 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday, while NBC’s one-hour sit-down with Trump averaged 10.4 million on NBC stations across the country. While these numbers show big audience interest relative to recent election town halls and suggest that Biden more than held his own opposite the former star of NBC’s The Apprentice, there are a few reasons why it’s too soon to say definitively which candidate’s event drew the most viewers.

First, the two town halls didn’t air in prime time everywhere around the country. On the West Coast, many ABC stations aired Biden’s town hall live between 5 and 7 p.m. PT, but the early Nielsen data counts only what aired in prime time out West — local news or, in some cases, Shark Tank reruns. NBC’s Trump event, meanwhile, aired mostly on tape delay out West, but the Peacock network also simulcast Trump’s town hall on MSNBC and CNBC. The early data doesn’t account for those viewers, so Trump’s 10.4 million should go up, perhaps by a lot. Biden’s own NBC town hall last week added almost 3 million viewers from cable, and that was off a much smaller base (about 4 million watched on the broadcast network). Given these quirks, and the big advantage Trump had — his town hall last night ran on three English-language networks vs. just one for Biden — it would not be shocking if the final numbers showed Trump out in front.

Yet a Biden win isn’t completely out of the question, particularly if you look only at the common 8 to 9 p.m. hour, when both candidates were on the air. It would also be fair to remove the final half-hour of ABC’s event, since Biden stopped taking questions at 9:30 p.m. (The network filled the remaining 30 minutes with analysis.) Indeed, that last 30 minutes showed audiences fleeing: ABC’s preliminary ratings dropped from 14.1 million between 9 and 9:30 p.m. to 9.4 million from 9:30 to 10 p.m. The final numbers, adjusted for time-zone differences and cable ratings, are expected to be released later Friday afternoon. In the meantime, you have my permission to call Trump a ratings loser.