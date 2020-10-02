Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

As if you even need to get this news from an entertainment website like us, President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Twitter. And speaking of Twitter, that site has been running full speed since the news — even before, when Bloomberg News reported a positive test for Hope Hicks, an aide whom Trump had been in contact with — with amateur punditry, jokes, and (the occasional) well-wishes. Like any big story this election, including news of Trump’s tax returns and Tuesday night’s presidential debate just this week, it’s quickly become a social-media field day. Here, how celebrities have reacted to the news, starting with a quick analysis/warning from director Judd Apatow.

Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

And we’re sure similar thoughts ran through the minds of many.

Don’t tweet it Billy don’t tweet it put down the phone — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2020

Many people used the president’s own downplaying of the virus, including comments that it was a “hoax,” against him. (And if comedy icon Rob Reiner is doing it, well, why not?)

But we were told this was a hoax. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 2, 2020

TRUMP has the HOAX VIRUS. I AM SCREAMING OUT LOUD AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) October 2, 2020

DON'T DENY THE SCIENCE!!!!!!! — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 2, 2020

But how?



HOW do you test positive for a Democratic Hoax?



I am baffled by this news. https://t.co/RTxjRaynbJ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2020

but...why would you get tested for the hoax when you’ve said many times that is what causes the hoax? that was your first mistake !!! i just can’t believe the democrats would do this to you. them and all their irresponsible hoaxes. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) October 2, 2020

That damn hoax. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2020

Comedians from Jimmy Kimmel to Whitney Cummings took the opportunity for jokes and jabs too — even if Padma Lakshmi had the best one.

I don’t get how Melania got it - she’s been social distancing from trump since they got married — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020

Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020

Wishing harm, sickness or death on someone, even a bad person, is petty & small.



BUT: it is genuinely & extremely funny that Trump got COVID. It’s objectively funny. He downplayed it & mishandled it & thousands of people died. Now he has it. It’s funny! — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 2, 2020

It didn’t take long for the comedic streams to get crossed.

Guiliani's gonna lose his mind when he finds out Trump has The Covi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 2, 2020

Coronavirus, stand back and stand by — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 2, 2020

Alyssa Milano, who had the virus earlier this year, took a more serious tone.

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.



Please wear a mask.



❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

As did others, like Ava DuVernay and Patricia Arquette, hoping to drive home the political reality of the situation.

I hope this changes the discourse around this virus among the people who follow him and don’t give a damn. And in turn, who damn the rest of us. People have lost their lives. Their loved ones. And this man has never taken it seriously. Never shown care, concern. Maybe now. Maybe. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2020

They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable. I just hope I don’t have to hear later “it’s just a bad flu”. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 2, 2020

the fact that two most protected people in our country got COVID — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) October 2, 2020

And against all odds, it even got Cardi B to finally promote her Blackpink feature. 2020 really continues to surprise us.

“BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now 😩😩😩 https://t.co/jp6NTiGztO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020