Two Real Housewives Have One Thing in Common: James the Producer

As fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac know, there is one producer who has recently been through a lot. He had to pull Monique off of Candiace, he had to stop Monique from getting out of the hallway afterward, he had to diffuse the situation with Michael and Ashley in the restaurant; basically, he’s been getting more screen time than he probably expected. And tonight at Vulture Festival, Gizelle Bryant of the Real Housewives of Potomac and Heather Gay of the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City joined Natalie Walker for a conversation about life in the Housewives universe. And we found out the one thing the two franchises will definitely have in common: this same producer, whose name is James. Even though James has every reason in the world to take a very long vacation far, far away, Gay confirmed he’s worked on their season, even using the same line from Michael and Ashley’s lunch on her: “I appreciate you being honest and real about this.”

The ladies also discussed the wardrobe challenges being on TV constantly presents. And we got to hear about the one outfit Bryant does actually regret wearing on television: her pink shorts and boots combo from the season 2 trip to Bermuda. “I thought I was wearing Bermuda shorts, and they weren’t,” Bryant said. “It was a mess.”

And apparently the Salt Lake City cast had a bit of a leg up on Potomac, as they knew going into filming season one that they would actually be Housewives. Gay says this is because BravoCon, when their season was announced, was right before they started filming their full season.

And there was exactly zero chance that Bryant was going to let this conversation end without asking about how one of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is married to her own step-grandfather. “We talk a lot about it,” Gay said. “I don’t know how it’ll all play out but it’s something I completely understand.” And Bryant’s reaction in that moment is exactly what I needed this week.

You can rewatch the entire event at VultureFestival.com before the festival ends on November 1, and trust me, it’s worth it.