Nicole Kidman realizes she has houseguests in 2001’s The Others. Photo: Miramax

If you already have a spooky English manor filled with bad vibes and at least a handful of ghosts, it seems silly not to use them to scare a new generation of horror fans. At least, that’s what Universal Pictures seems to be thinking, now that they’ve decided to develop a remake of The Others, the 2001 supernatural horror movie by director Alejandro Amenábar and starring Nicole Kidman, after optioning the film rights from Sentient Entertainment, who acquired them in a bidding war back in April and who will be partnering with Universal on the new reboot.

For those who haven’t seen it, Kidman starred in the original as Grace Stewart, a widowed mother-of-two living in 1945 who comes to believe her family’s British countryside house is also home to several “others” who don’t seem to be of her world. There’s no word yet as to what, if anything, the new Others would change about the original film’s plot, but considering it has a very well known twist, you’d think they’d at least want to differentiate it from the 2001 version. On the other hand, 2001 was twenty years ago, so maybe younger fans haven’t seen Amenábar’s satisfyingly gothic horror? Maybe… maybe we’re the ghosts?