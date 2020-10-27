Uzo Aduba Will Star in HBO’s In Treatment Reboot

Uzo Aduba Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Good news: In Treatment is returning for a “reimagined” fourth season, starring Uzo Aduba as “the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence.” Not quite bad, but not great news either: Apparently Mark Wahlberg is one of the executive producers on In Treatment. HBO announced in a press release on October 27 that Aduba will helm the reboot of the half-hour therapy-based drama, which ran for three seasons on HBO from 2008 to 2010. HBO states that the show will begin filming soon: “Production is slated to begin this fall under COVID-19 guidelines, with a debut scheduled for 2021.” It will air on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. There’s never been a better time for an In Treatment reimagining: It’s easy to film Web Therapy–style socially distanced Zoom-based scenes, and crucially, right now everyone really needs therapy.