Valerie Bertinelli Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Photo: Twitter

Valerie Bertinelli, ex-wife of legendary late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, paid tribute to Van Halen on Twitter and Instagram, posting a black-and-white family photo of the couple alongside their son, Wolfgang. “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” Bertinelli wrote. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.” Bertinelli, who married Van Halen in 1981, remained on good terms with Van Halen following their divorce in 2007. “Love you, Ma,” Wolfgang commented on Bertinelli’s post. Van Halen died at 65 on Tuesday of lung cancer, with tributes to the rock icon flooding social media in the wake of his death.